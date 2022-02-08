Off-grid solar generator for RVs/camping on display at Quartzite show

The Quartzite RV Show is said to be the largest of its kind, drawing some 750,000 visitors to the Arizona desert each year. On display this year are two solar generators for RVs from Jackery, designed to provide clean energy on the road or while camping.

The generators are lithium batteries with a maximum power point controller (MPPT), AC/DC inverter, and numerous outputs including USB, car outlets, and traditional wall outlets. The devices can be paired with up to four SolarSaga 100W panels, which feature built-in kickstands for quick setup. Altogether, the devices represent a fully off-grid and portable solar PV kit.

The smaller SG1000 model provides 1002Wh, and can be charged in full by two SolarSaga panels in about eight hours, said Jackery. The battery station weighs 22 lbs. and measures 13.1 x 9.2 x 11.1 in (33.3 x 23.3 x 28.3 cm).

The 100W panels are monocrystalline solar cells with up to 23% efficiency, said Jackery. The panel is encased with a laminated, splash-proof casing for durability, and has zippered holsters to store the cables when not in use. Both the battery and panels are backed by a 24 month warranty from Jackery.

The larger SG1500 model on display is a 1534Wh lithium-ion battery with a stated lifecycle of 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity. The 35 lbs. battery is 14 x 10.4 x 12.7 in (35.6 x 26.4 x 32.3 cm). The devices are all CEC, DOE, FCC, QC3.0, ROHS, CA Prop 65 certified.

Jackery said a fully charged SG1000 can power a 60W TV for 13 hours, an iPhone for 100 charges, or a 60W mini fridge for 17 hours.