People on the Move: NREL, ACORE, Green Lantern Solar, and more

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has selected Craig Turchi to serve as the manager of its Concentrating Solar Power Program. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Turchi has been selected to lead NREL’s expanding research, development, demonstration, and deployment portfolio focused on concentrating solar-thermal power. He will develop the portfolio’s strategic agenda, working closely with senior laboratory management and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Turchi received his doctorate in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University and his bachelor’s in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University. Previously, he served as the acting laboratory program manager for the NREL Geothermal Program. He spent 10 years as a principal investigator and program leader with ADA Technologies, collaborating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Energy, Electric Power Research Institute, and several private companies.

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced that Elise Caplan has joined the organization as Director of Electricity Policy. In this role, Caplan will be responsible for leading ACORE’s Transmission and Markets Working Group and driving the organization’s work involving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), RTO/ISOs, and state utility commissions.



Caplan’s background includes more than a decade as the Director of Electric Markets Analysis for the American Public Power Association (APPA), the trade association representing the nation’s public power utilities. Most recently she consulted on electricity market issues for the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Sustainable FERC Project (SFP) and the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Geoff Sparrow, P.E. has been appointed Vice President of Development for Green Lantern Solar, a leader in renewable energy development and financing focused on turn-key commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems. Sparrow was previously Director of Development for the company.

In his new role, Sparrow will oversee the identification of viable projects and coordinate efforts to successfully move them to completion as Green Lantern Solar continues to pursue solar project development, financing and operations and management opportunities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Sparrow began his career in renewables in 2005 and has broad experience developing and executing commercial, residential and utility-scale solar projects in New England. Prior to Green Lantern Solar, Sparrow served as a member of the senior leadership team at ReVision Energy. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire.

ClearVue Technologies, an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector, announced that it has appointed Basil Karampelas as CEO for North America to continue expanding its footprint across the United States, Canada and the Western Hemisphere in general.

Karampelas will commence with the Company beginning February 1, 2022. Karampelas has spent nearly three decades in a variety of senior financial, operational and advisory roles. Most recently, Karampelas served as Managing Director and leader of a national advisory firm’s energy and sustainability practice.

Karampelas received his Master of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar. He has also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History, with distinction, from Stanford University.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, has announced the appointment of Elewout Depicker as VP, Commercial & Corporate Development, EMEA. Depicker will oversee the execution of Li-Cycle’s commercial activities and corporate development strategy for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions. His appointment is effective immediately.

Before joining Li-Cycle, Depicker was Business Head Lithium, Manganese, Additives and Supply Chain Management at Umicore’s Rechargeable Battery Materials division. At Umicore, he was in charge of growing the global sourcing portfolio of battery raw materials going into Umicore’s PCAM and CAM products. He holds his Master of Commercial Engineering from Ghent University in Belgium.

NRG Systems, Inc., announced that Enrique Lopez Salido has joined the company as its new Vice President of Operations. As NRG’s Vice President of Operations, Lopez Salido oversees the company’s manufacturing operations, integrated supply chain processes, and quality program.

Lopez Salido has nearly 30 years of experience running and redefining global operations for a range of technology sectors, including aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, medical, and renewable energy. He most recently served as Supply Chain Transformation Lead at Daikin Applied Americas, where he led the evolution of the company’s procurement process into an integrated supply chain; helped establish long-term commodity strategies to support a customer-driven, configure-to-order business model; and assisted in achieving a significant year-over-year cost reduction.

Lopez Salido holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from ITESO – Universidad Jesuita de Guadalajara, an Advanced Manufacturing Systems degree from Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, and an MBA and Executive Certificate in Global Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Sponsored: Junior Electrical Engineer, Kahului, Hawaii

The ideal candidates for the role of Junior Electrical Engineer will support the Commercial Development team providing clients with optimal PV and Storage system proposals. This person will provide solutions to complex electrical and mechanical site conditions, as well as multiple design solutions with associated costs analysis. This position will be mainly based in the office and will review work across the entire state. Responsibilities: Visit sites for all commercial projects, test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring and equipment using testing devices. Document properly for design purposes.

Review and coordinate with engineer to make plan revisions based on site visit findings

Inspect electrical systems, equipment, and components to identify hazards, defects, and ensure compliance with codes. (Ex. Main services needing a replacement, upgrades, or bad breakers)

Review structural integrity of roof/carports/etc. to identify hazards, defects, and ensure compliance with codes.

Read, design and confirm that blueprints, SLDs or technical diagrams to install solar systems are up to code and to manufacturer specifications

Provides solutions on determining how to determine how something is going to be built both structurally and electrically. Be

Reviews and confirms material call outs and respective budgets based off of finalized designs

Maintain documentation of designs progression per project for tracking purposes

Proposes code and manufacturing compliant equipment layouts for each unique commercial site location while considering budget and feasibility

Provides solutions to complex build outs with detailed directions on structural and electrical challenges; I.E structural support for systems, able to size/recommend changes: transformers, breakers

Provide support in fine tuning design and engineering process

Address issues in design to correct course of development if necessary

Incorporate new products sold by sales into the design of solar projects

Stay informed on latest solar developments related to code, product functionality, utility interconnections, etc.

Follow state and local building regulations based on the National Electric Code Qualifications: Electrical Engineer degree or Licensed Journeyman Electrician transferable to the State of Hawaii

Experience working on commercial and utility grade systems (i.e high voltage, 3 phase, etc)

5-10 years of construction and able to apply and understand industry standards and code compliance

Candidate works well in a small team and has a positive outlook even when challenged

Demonstrates strong computer skills, detail oriented work, organized, and shows pride in their work More information is available here.