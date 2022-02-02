Sunrise brief: Greater accountability is needed to improve interconnection timelines

Cobalt-free, solid-state, lithium-ion battery plant opens in Silicon Valley US-based solid-state battery start-up Sparks opened a pilot plant for its patented lithium battery technology based on zero cobalt cathodes. The company wants to challenge China’s dominance in next-gen battery development.

Improving interconnection timelines: The need for data and enforcement Greater accountability is needed in the interconnection process as outdated and cumbersome policies put the brakes on clean energy development, hindering market growth and the rapid action needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Fuel cell manufacturer moves HQ to green hydrogen hub in Ohio Hyperion will invest more than $297 million in the new facility in Columbus, Ohio, where it will manufacture its next-generation hydrogen fuel cell, which will power its new line of stationary and mobile energy storage products, including its XP-1 hypercar.

Solar indulgences for fossil sins in Pennsylvania Legislation has been submitted in Pennsylvania that would force the State to sell the renewable energy certificates it purchased from solar projects to third parties, and use the cash to pay for the capping of abandoned oil and gas wells in the state.

What’s holding back DERs: The manufacturer’s perspective pv magazine sat down with FranklinWH’s Cheung “Gary” Lam to discuss the development process for his company’s first commercialized product, and FranklinWH’s vision for the future of distributed storage in the US.

Greenskies to support farming at its solar sites The Connecticut-based firm received approvals to bring farming to two solar fields in a practice called agrivoltaics.

Sol Systems acquires 540MW Illinois solar portfolio from Arevon Energy Sol Systems will own and operate the portfolio and will work with energy developer Tenaska to develop and construct the projects.