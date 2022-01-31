Sunrise brief: Big solar headed for big Texas oil operation

Louisiana’s first Tesla Solar Roof installed Solar Alternatives announced the installation of a 17kW Tesla Solar Roof system with two Powerwall batteries, a first for the state. Interest in distributed solar and battery energy storage are being onset by climate-driven extreme weather.
Greenbacker acquires solar project set to power Middlebury College The 6.5MW South Street solar project, has a power purchase agreement in place with Middlebury College, and will meet 30% of the College’s annual electricity demand.
Two large-scale solar plants to begin construction in Louisiana About 439MW of solar will soon be under construction in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana, more than doubling the state’s solar capacity to date.
Puerto Rico legislator calls on US Congress to prevent an “illegal tax” on Puerto Rico solar Puerto Rico legislator Héctor Ferrer called on Congress to use its oversight authority over Puerto Rico’s fiscal oversight board to oppose a proposed fee on rooftop solar power.
DSD Renewables and T-Mobile partner on community solar portfolio The projects are being built to help the cell carrier work to make progress toward its RE100 commitment to power its entire business with 100% renewable electricity.
Big solar headed for big Texas oil operation A 270MW project built by Black & Veatch is planned to help power Buckeye Partners’ operations. The Texas company has approximately 6,000 miles of petroleum pipeline.
