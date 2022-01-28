Two large-scale solar plants to begin construction in Louisiana

A 98MW solar installation was recently approved to be built in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana, a state ranked 38th in solar installations, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Bayou Galion Solar Project LLC is planned to build the Morehouse Parish solar plant or enough to power approximately 20,000 homes. Located on 1,080 acres near Mer Rouge, the plant will employ an estimated 300 people during the peak period of construction. Construction is expected to begin soon with operation to start in 2023.

The Bayou Galion firm is part of Recurrent Energy Development Holdings, a North American solar-power and energy-storage developer, which was chosen by the 1803 Electric Cooperative to be part of its portfolio of energy-supply projects to satisfy the next 20 years of demand from five Louisiana rural electric co-ops. Other energy options chosen to be part of the 1803 collection include solar plants in central and south Louisiana, a gas-fired power plant to be built in Iberville Parish and a power-supply component by the Exelon Corp.

“Our commission staff took several months to review this plan,” said Commissioner Foster Campbell, North Louisiana representative on the LPSC. “I am confident that it will provide reliable and inexpensive power to these Louisiana co-ops for years to come.”

Another large-scale solar plant under construction in Morehouse Parish is the Ventress Solar project, which, at 345MWdc, will be the largest in the state. That project alone more than doubles the amount of solar in the state, which currently amounts to just over 200MW, according to SEIA.

The energy generated by the Ventress Solar facility will be sold to McDonald’s Corporation and eBay under long-term, virtual power purchase agreements. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2023. LPL Solar is working closely within the local parishes to fill the many jobs needed for project construction.