DSD Renewables and T-Mobile partner on community solar portfolio

DSD Renewables and T-Mobile entered into a partnership to develop and construct three community solar projects, as the cell carrier works to make progress toward its RE100 commitment to power its entire business with 100% renewable electricity.
The projects, which total 17MW and are all located in New York, will be built in the towns of Richland (2.63MW), Aldrich (6.95MW) and Silver Creek (7.5MW). The Richland site is operational, with the two other sites expected to be operational in Q1 2022.
The partnership between DSD and T-Mobile arose via the issuance of a T-Mobile request for proposals (RFP). NRG served as the RFP consultant for T-Mobile, which selected DSD on the strength of its community solar portfolio. DSD will be the long-term owner of the projects. The partnership between DSD and T-Mobile is expected to continue, with plans for T-Mobile to serve as an offtaker for additional projects currently under development with DSD.
What has not yet been shared is who the other offtakers of these community solar projects will be. If the projects are receiving funding under the New York State Research and Development Authority’s NY-Sun program for community solar projects, they have to reserve a portion of their capacity to serve low- and moderate income New Yorkers.
Community solar represents more than 90% of New York’s 2.7 GW two-year pipeline of projects under development that have been awarded NY-Sun incentives, comprising more than 800 projects.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.