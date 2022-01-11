Sunrise brief: Goldman Sachs invests $250 million in Hydrostor

Solar expected to be largest source of U.S. new generating capacity in 2022 About 46% of new generating capacity is expected to be PV, giving it the largest share of the new generation mix.
Alencon expands its Philly R&D and manufacturing facility The company has also doubled its workforce and improved the energy efficiency of the facility, which is used to manufacture Alencon’s galvanically isolated DC:DC optimizers and research next-generation technology innovations.
RFP Alert: 11.5 GW of renewables mandated by CPUC Three community choice aggregators are seeking project proposals for solar and long duration energy storage in northern and central California following a procurement mandate for all load-serving entities in the state.
Goldman Sachs invests $250 million in Hydrostor to advance long-duration energy storage projects The investment is planned to support development and construction of Hydrostor’s 1.1 GW, 8.7 GWh of Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage projects that are well underway in California and Australia, and help expand Hydrostor’s project development pipeline globally.
Washington renewable energy advocates support community solar incentive bill House Bill 1814 places a focus on expanding the opportunities for low-income residents to realize the benefits of renewable energy through the installation of community solar projects throughout the state.
GoodWe rebrands as a ‘Smart Energy Innovator’ GoodWe’s new logo and slogan are intended to reflect the company’s increased commitment to harnessing smart technology.
