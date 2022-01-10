GoodWe rebrands as a ‘Smart Energy Innovator’

GoodWe, a PV inverter and solar energy storage specialist, launched in 2010, developing German-designed grid-connected and energy storage photovoltaic inverter products in China. In 2016, its products were awarded the qualification certificate of TUV Rheinland Laboratory. In 2020, GoodWe storage inverters were ranked No. 1 globally by Wood Mackenzie, with over 15% market share, and the company was ranked one of the world’s Top 10 inverter suppliers by IHS Markit. In October 2021, GoodWe launched in the U.S.

Now GoodWe is focusing on the ‘smart’ in its products with its rebrand. GoodWe built the SEMS smart energy management system to help the intelligent monitoring, management and interconnection of energy, hence the new brand identity. All future product designs will incorporate the new logo.

As a part of the rebranding, GoodWe also revamped its website and adopted a cleaner look that reflects the new personality of the brand, which is ‘Strong, capable, and reputable’.

GoodWe CEO and founder Daniel Huang has emphasized that, “GoodWe is determined to become a major driving force in the global energy transition, and global efforts to build a sustainable future.” This mission is guided by the company’s ultimate vision of driving the world’s smart energy transition.

On January 8, 2022, GoodWe held a ground-breaking ceremony for its new company headquarters in the Suzhou High-Tech Zone in Jiangsu. The headquarters — which will extend 20 floors above ground and 3 floors underground — are a major investment, set to feature smart tech and house a smart energy R&D facility where some of the company’s PV product and technology research will be conducted.