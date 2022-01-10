Sunrise brief: With Build Back Better in the freezer, solar may heat up slower than previously expected

With Build Back Better in the freezer, solar may struggle to heat up this year Brandon Conard, managing partner at SolRiver Capital, offered pv magazine some thoughts on the halting of Build Back Better, and what may be ahead for the solar industry.

U.S. policies continue to drive solar PV and wind power markets Renewable power held a 19% share of the total power capacity in the U.S. in 2020, according to GlobalData. This share is expected to increase significantly to nearly 50% by 2030.

Safety a top focus for major solar inverter provider SolarEdge met with pv magazine to discuss the safety features of its products, as well as codes, standards, and workforce training.

New Yorkers fund 4 GW of solar for less than a cup of coffee per month The New York’s Governor’s Office has submitted its financial proposal for 4 GW of distributed solar capacity by the year 2030, at an expected cost of $0.00082/kW.

Appalachian Power looks to add 300 MW of solar over the next three years The utility has released its short-term energy plan, as required by the Virginia Clean Economy Act.

New Mexico Community Solar Act receives public comment The New Mexico Community Solar Act is expected to be finalized in April.