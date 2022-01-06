Sunrise brief: Ohio regulators set hearing for proposed 350 MW solar project

Ohio regulators set hearing for proposed 350 MW solar project The 350 MW Harvey Solar Project is expected to create between 300 and 400 jobs and generate $3.15 million in property tax revenue for the county.
PosiGen closes $100 million preferred equity financing Magnetar Capital was the lead investor and will name two new members to PosiGen’s board of directors.
iSun wins $29 million solar canopy order for EV charging stations The company is planned to deliver 1,780 off-grid solar canopies, its largest order yet.
Appalachian Power purchases Firefly Energy solar project in Virginia Recurrent Energy completed the sale of the 150 MWac to Appalachian Power, the utility’s largest solar energy acquisition to date.
People on the Move: Solar Energy World, energyOrbit, Fusion Fuel Green, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.
