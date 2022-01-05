iSun wins $29 million solar canopy order for EV charging stations

iSun, a Vermont-based company with an over 400 MW solar installed portfolio across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale sectors, announced a $29 million order for 1,780 off-grid solar canopies to be installed at EV charging stations.

The order makes a significant impact on the company’s commercial backlog of orders, bringing it from $9.6 to $38.9 million. iSun said it expects an initial delivery of 450 canopies in 2022. Shares were up 19% at opening upon the announcement.

“iSun has built a platform capable of addressing the needs of each segment of the solar industry, which includes serving the EV infrastructure demands of our new and current customers,” said Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iSun. “This award validates not only iSun’s innovative solar canopy products, but also our strategy for addressing the Nation’s EV infrastructure needs.

In addition to experience with solar projects across all sectors, and off-grid solar canopies, the company offers what it calls a “mobility platform.” This is a product, software, and service, featuring an integrated solar canopy with connected EV charging, energy management systems, and support. It is supported by AmpUp, the company’s operating and monitoring software that provides real-time updates on production.

The company also contains a data contracting division, building the electrical components of data management systems for commercial and institutional customers.