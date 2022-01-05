Ohio regulators set hearing for proposed 350 MW solar project

The Ohio Power Siting Board announced it will hold a public hearing on March 14 regarding Harvey Solar Project, LLC’s proposal to construct an up to 350 MW solar project in Licking County, just east of Columbus.
The purpose of the hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility, which would be constructed on approximately 2,630 acres in Bennington and Hartford townships.
The project is being developed by Harvey Solar Project, LLC, a subsidiary of Open Road Renewables. The company estimates that construction of the project will create between 300 and 400 jobs, with the hope being that these positions will be filled by local laborers. The project is also anticipated to generate $3.15 million in property tax revenue for the county.
Harvey Solar is the second largest project to be proposed during the development boom that has hit Ohio in the last two years.
The largest project proposed during the boom is the 577 MW Fox Squirrel Solar project, which will occupy approximately 3,444 acres within a 3,766-acre area located in Madison County, west of Columbus. Fox Squirrel Solar is being developed by EDF Renewables and its 577 MW of capacity ties it with OCI’s multisite Alamo project in San Antonio as the 5th-largest American solar project known to pv magazine.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.