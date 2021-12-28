Sunrise brief: PV and energy storage expected to be 62% of U.S. capacity additions 2022-23

The Lily solar and storage project is planned to produce 367 GWh annually.

Enphase Energy starts shipping IQ8 microinverters in North America

The IQ8 is said to be the most powerful PV microinverter developed by Enphase Energy and is capable of forming a microgrid during a power outage.

PV and energy storage expected to be 62% of U.S. capacity additions 2022-23

The U.S. is expected to add 78 GW generating capacity over the next two years, 49 GW of which is expected to be large-scale solar and energy storage.

Pine Gate completes financing for two Michigan solar projects

The two projects will bring more than 50 MW of solar to Consumers Energy customers across the state.

Meyer Burger brings 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing to Arizona

A diversified and talented workforce, proximity to customers, and strong partnerships on the ground in Arizona prompted Meyer Burger to establish a production site in Goodyear, Arizona.

Washington looks to re-establish rooftop solar incentive program

A bill aims to re-establish the state’s former highly effective solar incentive program, which ran from 2017 to late 2018 and led to the installation of nearly 7,500 residential energy systems, 380 commercial energy systems, and more than 100 MW of solar capacity.

Watch: NASA Webb telescope deploys solar array

The world’s most powerful telescope took to the skies on December 25th. The array was deployed and powered 30 minutes after launch.