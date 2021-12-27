Washington looks to re-establish rooftop solar incentive program

From 2017 to 2018, Washington State ran a rooftop solar incentive program which provided $110 million to customers who completed residential and commercial solar energy installations, leading to the installation of nearly 7,500 residential energy systems, 380 commercial energy systems, and more than 100 MW of solar capacity.
In 2018, the $110 million allotted was spent, and the initiative, which was deemed to be a smashing success for bringing more solar to the grid and increasing access for thousands of Washingtonians, was phased out.
Three years after that phasing, Washington Senator Jeff Wilson looks to re-establish that solar incentive program by introducing Senate Bill 5493 in the state’s upcoming legislative session.
Like the original legislation, the incentive program would be administered by Washington State University’s (WSU) Energy Program. It would focus on encouraging residents to add solar or upgrade their existing solar installations, though the program could cover any renewable energy work.
Rather than provide an upfront credit, customers who put solar on their home or business, or who decide to organize a rooftop community solar project, must buy the components for their system and then apply to the WSU Energy Program their system’s approval. Once the project is completed and operational, the incentive will be paid each year based on the amount of power generated, with annual incentive caps.
