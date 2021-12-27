Sunrise brief: Utility-scale solar + storage project planned for Hawaii

Air Force lab demonstrates key element for beaming solar power from space Air Force Research Lab demonstrates key hardware for Arachne flight experiment, which aims to build an operational space-based solar power transmission system.

Utility-scale solar + storage project announced for the Island of Hawaii A 30 MW solar PV project on the Island of Hawaii will provide enough power for approximately 15,000 households.

Alliant looks to bring 165 MW of solar to Wisconsin across three projects All three installations are part of the utility’s plan to add 1,089 MW of solar in the state by the end of 2023.

NEM 3.0 erodes solar value, makes batteries essential, and weakens grid flexibility in California Batteries are considered a necessary part of a residential solar array to achieve energy bill savings under the proposed changes of California’s NEM 3.0. But the way batteries are expected to be utilized as a result will be a loss for society.

Scout Clean Energy acquires 112 MW solar project in Missouri The facility is planned for commercial operation in 2025, and is expected to deliver 200,000 MWh of electricity, enough to power 15,000 Missouri homes.

All I want for Christmas is a solar-powered greenhouse Heliene is developing the solar integrated greenhouse market via multiple angles – integrating standard panels into structures, while also developing “quantum dot” panels that shift the photon wavelength away from crop damaging UV, and into the orange and red wavelengths that plants crave.