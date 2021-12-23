Scout Clean Energy acquires 112 MW solar project in Missouri

Scout Clean Energy announced it acquired the 112 MW Stockton Lake Solar Farm, a southwest Missouri project developed by Azimuth Renewables. The project is valued at about $120 million.

Azimuth will continue as an active partner in the development of the site. Upon completion of development, Scout will procure, construct, and operate the project.

The project has an active request in the AECI interconnection queue, with the agreement expected to be made in Q1 2022. The facility will interconnect directly into AECI’s grid via a 69kV KAMO Power substation.

The facility is planned for commercial operations in 2025, and is expected to deliver 200,000 MWh of electricity, enough to power 15,000 Missouri homes.

“There is increasing demand for renewables across the US and in particular in Missouri,” said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy. “Importantly, the partnership with Azimuth Renewables means that Scout will be able to work hand in hand with an experienced team of developers to bring this important project to market as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Once operating, the project will be owned and operated by Scout. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, an Australian-headquartered specialist global investment firm in renewables, storage, and grid infrastructure. Quinbrook also holds U.S. development firm Primergy Solar as a portfolio business. Primergy is developing the 690 MW solar, 1400 MWh storage Gemini solar facility in Nevada.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) reports Missouri’s total installed PV capacity as 361.6 MW, ranking it 33rd in the nation. SEIA estimates 2,522 solar jobs in the state, and a total investment of $924 million. The state is projected to install 937 MW over the next five years.