Sunrise brief: Prairie Wolf Solar project begins operation in Illinois

Solar plus energy storage at Brooklyn Public Library demonstrates resilient preparedness. Brooklyn Public Library Coney Island Branch recently completed a solar plus storage project that consists of 21 kW of roof mounted solar PV + 19 kWh SimpliPhi BOSS.6 energy storage system that meets the New York City limit of 20 kWh.
Prairie Wolf Solar project begins operation in Illinois. National Grid Renewables announced commercial operation of the 200 MW solar project that will contribute millions to local and state economies through tax revenue, landowner income, and job creation.
GameChange Solar receives $150 million investment by Koch Strategic Platforms. GameChange plans to use net proceeds from the investment to continue to expand its market share in the U.S. and globally and to accelerate R&D including balance of system solutions, new 2P tracker technology, a new fixed tilt system, and advanced tracker software.
