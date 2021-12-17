Prairie Wolf Solar project begins operation in Illinois

National Grid Renewables announced the start of commercial operation for its Prairie Wolf Solar Project located in Coles County, Illinois. Construction of Prairie Wolf began in February of 2021. Now complete,the project will generate 200 MW of solar power. As announced in 2020, Prairie Wolf has a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Cargill, the privately held global food corporation.

First Solar’s next-generation Series 6 thin film solar modules are used in the project, which was constructed by SOLV Energy, formerly known as Swinerton Renewable Energy.

In addition to new onsite operations and maintenance jobs, the operation of Prairie Wolf will benefit local and statewide economies through the production of millions of dollars in new tax revenue and landowner income. At the peak of construction, Prairie Wolf employed approximately 300 onsite workers.

Announced earlier this year, Prairie Wolf will donate an estimated $720,000 to the Kansas, Illinois School District via annual donations of approximately $36,000 over a twenty-year period.

“This development will benefit the county in many ways, including donations through grants to organizations and schools throughout the county,” commented Stan Metzger, Coles County Board Member.

Prairie Wolf is projected to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 285,000 metric tons annually during operations.