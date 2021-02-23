Partners break ground on 200 MW solar project in Illinois

National Grid Renewables said it started construction on the 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in the east central part of Illinois.
Swinerton Renewable Energy is serving as the engineering, construction, and procurement contractor, and the project is expected to come online by year’s end.
As announced in 2020, Prairie Wolf has a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Cargill, the privately held global food corporation. This marked the second VPPA contracted between Cargill and National Grid Renewables; the first was for a portion of the 200 MW Crocker Wind Farm in South Dakota.
Eric Hoegger, director of global renewable energy for Cargill, said the Prairie Wolf groundbreaking is an “exciting step forward” on the company’s path to reducing its emissions by 10% by 2025.
National Grid Renewables includes the company formerly known as Geronimo Energy.
The Solar Energy Industries Association says that Illinois ranks 26th among U.S. states with about 375 MW of installed solar capacity.
