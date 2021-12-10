Sunrise brief: U.S. Trade Commission hands President Biden a conundrum

GE enters U.S. residential solar inverter market GE, the global industrial giant, is entering the U.S. residential solar inverter market with technology that already has made its mark in Australia and Brazil.

Alabama students study outdoors in off-grid solar pods In a partnership with startup SolarFi, the University of Alabama has deployed outdoor solar-powered study “pods”.

U.S. Trade Commission recommends extension of Section 201 solar tariffs SEIA responds that a new round of tariffs will hamper U.S. solar development and forestall this administration’s vision of becoming a world leader in clean energy.

Autonomous robot for concentrated solar power installation and maintenance Heliogen announced the roll-out of its robots to install and clean its CSP plants.

How to balance Oahu’s renewable energy and agricultural needs The University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Dr. Matthias Fripp has released a white paper outlining what different land use scenarios would mean for the island in terms of land availability, total electric generation costs, and the overall design of the electric system on Oahu.