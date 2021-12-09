GE enters U.S. residential solar inverter market

The General Electric brand is a well-known one in household appliances. Now, the global industrial giant is entering the U.S. residential solar inverter market with technology that already has made its mark in Australia and Brazil.

The inverter’s U.S. debut came during a kickoff event at the November 18 NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76rs. It was a good night for the Sixers, who won, and an even better one for a group who cheered the product launch at halftime. On hand were Michael Mendik, U.S. country manager for GoodWe USA Inc. LTD.; Jeff Wyatt, Varun Murugaraj, and Steve Cason from GE; and Mike Kruger, president & CEO at Colorado Solar and Storage Association. GoodWe is a GE licensed partner.

The GE inverter is compatible with high-voltage batteries (80-495V) and has a power capacity ranging from 5-9.6 kW. As Joseph Spradley, VP of sales at Krannich Solar USA said, “The new GE hybrid inverter comes loaded with industry leading features: integrated AC and DC disconnect, four MPPTs, and 9.6kW of output in backup.” Up to 15 kW of solar panels can be connected.

Other tech specs include:

· GEH US 5-9.6kW

· Hybrid inverter

· Up to 4 MPPTs and 150% DC input oversizing

· Sustainable Power Supply

· Generator connection

· 50A charging and discharging current for fast battery operations

· Integrated smart meter and SUNSPEC rapid shutdown transmitter

· Compatible with multiple HV batteries

· Design proven worldwide

These features are in line with the growing energy demands of the U.S. market, including electric vehicles.

GE said that one goal is for the solar inverter to be a major contributor toward the U.S. renewable energy transition and a major technological innovator in the ever-growing solar industry. A no less-important goal is to make homeowners more confident in their choice to go solar using the GE solar inverter as one of the key components of the system.