Sunrise brief: Feds turn away solar anti-dumping petitioners

Commerce Department throws out anti-dumping petitions. The failure of the group known as A-SMACC to publicly name its members led to the decision, which was met applauded by SEIA.

DC Solar owner sentenced to 30 years for Ponzi scheme. Jeff Carpoff was sentenced to 30 years for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Import restrictions that jolted the solar industry may be easing. A revision to an FAQ document appears subtle, but may prove meaningful.



People on the Move. Geenex Solar, PosiGen, Loop Energy, and more

Long-duration energy storage council formed at COP26. Member target a global net-zero carbon emissions in the power sector by 2040.

Competitive Power Ventures acquires 460 MW solar portfolio. Purchased from developer Belltown Power, the two projects are located in Illinois and Kentucky.