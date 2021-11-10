People on the Move: Geenex Solar, PosiGen, Loop Energy, and more

Geenex Solar named Sarah Hetznecker as CEO. She succeeds Georg Veit who will take on a new role as chairman. Hetznecker brings more than 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector. Prior to joining Geenex, she was president of PSEG Solar Source, a unit of PSEG Power. In that role she was responsible for the unregulated utility scale solar business, which developed owned and operated 500 MW of solar. Prior to PSEG, she co-founded a solar energy development company and sold it to a global renewable energy company. She then went on to serve as a senior management consultant with the Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office. Hetnecker holds an MBA from Temple University Fox School of Business and a BS in Geology from Temple University. She sits on the board of the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority and was the chair of the Pennsylvania Climate Advisory Committee which developed the state’s Climate Change Action Plan.

PosiGen named Thomas Plagemann as its CFO. He has almost 30 years of experience building businesses, originating and executing investments, financings and M&A, related to energy and infrastructure assets and businesses. Most recently, he served as the chief commercial officer and head of capital markets for a U.S. residential solar company.

Hydrogen fuel cell developer Loop Energy named Damian Towns as its CFO. Towns joins from Photon Control where he served as CFO and corporate secretary. Earlier, he served as an executive director, CFO, and corporate secretary at Liberty Defense. His career also includes over 12 years as CFO and corporate secretary at Marimaca Copper.

Sponsored: Director, Utility Scale Solar Development, New York, New York

Wou will manage and oversee the Company’s greenfield development portfolio of primarily utility-scale solar and energy storage projects. The VP will have full P&L responsibility for the Company’s greenfield development pipeline and will be responsible for day-to-day aspects of the project development process including: site acquisition, local stakeholder engagement, permitting, transmission/interconnection, power marketing, and project monetization / financing. Reporting to the Chief Commercial Officer, he/she will directly manage and lead the existing development team, provide strategic direction, set development goals and budgets, and continue to build and grow the team to support the growth targets of the Company.

The VP will be expected to oversee the greenfield development pipeline with minimal oversight and ensure that projects are developed in a manner that minimizes risk, maximizes the Company’s returns, and will complete financing due diligence processes. The Company’s greenfield development business has demonstrated significant success to date, and we are seeking a dynamic and experienced development leader who can help us build upon our prior success to grow the business. To that end, the right candidate has strong fundamentals in all aspects of the project development process, is comfortable making good decisions with limited information, thinks several steps ahead, and is extremely driven to see projects to their successful completion.

The right candidate will be capable of implementing more organization and structure to support the growing business and team. Finally, it’s important that the VP rolls up his/her sleeves up and gets in the weeds with the development team – not just manages from afar. We expect the VP will be working collaboratively with developers on a regular basis to help them make decisions, plan ahead, and solve problems.

Requirements:

BS degree required, MBA/MS preferred

15+ years of successful power generation project development experience with a minimum of 5 years of utility-scale solar or wind project experience.

Thorough understanding of the NYISO, PJM, and ISO-NE markets – state regulations and policy, interconnection process, power marketing strategies, and siting considerations

Detailed understanding of the permitting and interconnection processes required to successfully develop projects.

Data driven with a detailed understanding of project financial models and an ability to translate the nuances of a financial model into smart decisions throughout the development process (land prices, build costs, capacity factors, etc)

Ability to build relationships with people across the stakeholder spectrum – landowners, public officials, regulators, engineers, financiers, etc.

Successful project development track record

Keen understanding of all aspects of the development process

Demonstrated ability to achieve objectives and financial targets

Proven experience effectively managing a development team

Self-starter with an ability to motivate him/her-self and his/her team to excel

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and strong negotiation skills.

Ability to travel 25%-50% of the time

