Sunrise brief: Solar projects are at risk as customs agents detain shipments at the border

Customs enforcement is jeopardizing 2.1 GW of solar projects. Solar product detentions at U.S. ports of entry all stem from a June 24 “Withhold Release Order” issued by Customs and Border Protection.

‘Take Back TVA’ rally follows Board meeting. Dozens took to the streets to call on greater transparency between TVA and those it serves.

Energy storage appears to be fully charged for exponential growth. Lithium-based energy storage volumes are expected to grow by multiple orders of magnitude in the coming years, with a 1,000% capacity increase by 2023.

Blackouts and high utility prices are driving solar and storage adoption, SunPower survey says. The survey of 1,500 homeowners shed light on the home solar energy experience and motivating factors behind solar purchases.

PNC commits $20b to environmental finance. The five-year commitment will support solar, clean transportation, and green buildings, among other sectors.

Moss Landing marks Phase II completion. A ribbon cutting was held to mark the recent 100 MW/400 MWh expansion.

BlackRock acquires developer National Renewable Solutions. The acquisition is aimed at helping NRS to accelerate the construction and realization of its over 3.5 GW wind and solar project pipeline.

Trina Solar improves efficiency of 210 mm PERC solar module. The panel achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.5%.