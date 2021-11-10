Sunrise brief: Financing green light for 565 MWh storage project

Plus Power lines up financing for 565 MWh storage project. The financing includes $188 million in non-recourse construction debt and $31 million in letters of credit.
Shipping problems for First Solar but production line expansion is under way. The U.S. manufacturer has started building its third Ohio production base and has also begun ordering equipment to kit out its first factory in India.
SunPower to decide fate of commercial-industrial solar business this year. The company reported an $8 million quarterly loss, with supply chain issues and project timetables blamed.
FTC Solar wins tracker order for Arizona solar project. The project combines solar and energy storage technologies and will be located near Phoenix.
Flagship solar trade shows rebrand as RE+. The rebranding launches in January as SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week become “RE+”.
