Flagship solar trade shows rebrand as RE+

Solar Energy Trade Shows announced a new brand for SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week arriving in 2022.

Beginning in January, SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week will become “RE+”.

“We’re thrilled to announce this next step in recognition of our evolving and growing industry,” said Julia Hamm, president and CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). “RE+ will broaden opportunities for all clean energy participants and accelerate our collective progress to a clean and modern energy future.”

SPI and Energy Storage International (ESI) are expected to remain the backbone of RE+.

“As the solar industry grows and leads our clean energy transformation, our flagship tradeshow must also evolve,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). “Solar Power International has always been a venue for our industry to gather, learn, and develop new business connections, and RE+ represents another opportunity to bring all of our Solar+ partners under one umbrella so we can continue to provide world class education for the entire clean energy sector.”

Solar Power Events is changing its brand to “RE+ Events.”

SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week debuts as RE+ September 19-22 in Anaheim, California, and RE+ Northeast debuts in Boston, February 23-24.