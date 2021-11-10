FTC Solar wins tracker order for Arizona solar project

Tracking company FTC Solar said it will provide its Voyager trackers to the 504 MWdc Moss Solar project in Arizona.

The project combines solar and energy storage technologies and will be located in Maricopa County, Arizona, near Phoenix. It will combine solar power with 260 MWac of energy storage.

The project is scheduled to begin operations in 2023.

Founded in 2017, FTC Solar is based in Austin, Texas, and has sales and support offices in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and Africa.