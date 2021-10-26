Sunrise brief: Seattle arena switches on its rooftop solar array

Seattle's new sports and events arena features solar at three locations.

Watch: Solar installation completed at Climate Pledge Arena. The 1.2 MW installation will join a host of other renewable resources in powering the stadium’s 11 MW electricity load.

Plastic for solar panels? Three companies are swapping out aluminum and glass in favor of plastic to save weight and add flexibility. We look at the pros and cons.

Watch: Solar panels blasted with sound to better understand microcracking. Researchers at NREL and EPRI focused heavy bass sounds on solar panels to simulate the effects of wind-caused deflection.

SEIA fires back on tariffs, calls A-SMACC’s case ‘baseless’. The trade group insisted that the solar industry would miss out on 46,000 jobs by 2023 if tariffs were put in place.

Enphase launches microgrid-forming microinverter line. The IQ8 solar microinverters are capable of forming a microgrid during a power outage using only sunlight.