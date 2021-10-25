Sunrise brief: Hawaii’s approach to smart inverters offers a model to follow

States choosing smart inverter settings could follow Hawaii’s lead. States don’t need to reinvent the wheel when evaluating smart inverter requirements, said a Sunrun policy director.

Facebook signs PPA for 160 MW of solar in Virginia. Chester Solar will be built near Richmond by co-developers D.E. Shaw and Torch Clean Energy.

Startup Sunday. Crowdfunding for solar cell power boosting tech, Heliogen is building a test CSP, and EV maker Aptera rolls out the third alpha of its solar equipped vehicle.

Solar employed 231,000 in the U.S. in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic and higher productivity rates cut U.S. solar jobs by about 6.7% in 2020.

NextEra Partners buys stake in 2,520 MW renewables portfolio. The deal includes more than 800 MW of solar and solar+storage in four states.