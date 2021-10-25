Sunrise brief: Hawaii’s approach to smart inverters offers a model to follow

States choosing smart inverter settings could follow Hawaii’s lead. States don’t need to reinvent the wheel when evaluating smart inverter requirements, said a Sunrun policy director.
Facebook signs PPA for 160 MW of solar in Virginia. Chester Solar will be built near Richmond by co-developers D.E. Shaw and Torch Clean Energy.
Startup Sunday. Crowdfunding for solar cell power boosting tech, Heliogen is building a test CSP, and EV maker Aptera rolls out the third alpha of its solar equipped vehicle.
Solar employed 231,000 in the U.S. in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic and higher productivity rates cut U.S. solar jobs by about 6.7% in 2020.
NextEra Partners buys stake in 2,520 MW renewables portfolio. The deal includes more than 800 MW of solar and solar+storage in four states.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.