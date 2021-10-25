Facebook signs PPA for 160 MW of solar in Virginia

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments said it signed a power purchase agreement with Facebook for the 160 MWac Chester Solar project in Virginia. The solar facility will support Facebook’s data centers in the region.

Chester Solar will be built in Chesterfield County, Virginia, near Richmond. D.E. Shaw and Torch Clean Energy are developing the project in partnership.

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments develops, acquires, owns, and operates long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. Its portfolio includes more than 50 solar and wind projects that represent over 6 GW of aggregate capacity.

Earlier in October, the company closed debt and tax equity financing for a 149 solar project in Michigan. The River Fork project has a 20-year power purchase agreement for 100 MW with Consumers Energy and a 25-year power purchase agreement for 49 MW with DTE Energy, both investor-owned utilities.

Torch Clean Energy is a renewable energy and battery storage developer with more than 1,500 MW of solar projects under development in the United States, including 650 MW of contracted solar projects, and four utility-scale battery energy storage projects that are expected to be constructed by 2023.