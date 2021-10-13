Sunrise brief: Funding rounds fuel international firms’ U.S. expansion plans

Grasshopper closes $48m financing deal for U.S. solar expansion. The Canada-based renewable energy developer will use the funds to support four solar-plus-storage projects in Massachusetts.
Ameresco outfits Coast Guard facility with solar and storage. The 5 MW solar, 11.6 MWh storage array forms a microgrid to power a Coast Guard training center during grid outages.
DOE funds Shell-led group for liquid hydrogen demo project. The project aims to advance the U.S. as a leader in LH2-based international supply chain development.
Solar opportunities in an age of extremes. The 2021 Roundtables USA produced by pv magazine convenes November 9 at a time of both unprecedented opportunities and daunting challenges. Register today.
RatedPower closes funding round and eyes U.S. expansion. The investment will be used to drive the Spain-based project design software company’s growth with a focus on the United States.
PVEL adds hail test to its module certification program. The hail stress sequence aims to address concerns from insurers and asset owners about the ability of PV modules to withstand severe hail impacts.
