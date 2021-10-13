Middlebury College closes in on renewable energy goal with solar installation

Vermont’s Middlebury College has broken ground on a site which will soon be home to a new 5 MW solar project in the town of Middlebury that will provide the College with about 30% of its total electricity usage.
The project is being developed by Encore Renewable Energy, and construction is set to begin in 2022 on 30 acres of college-owned land roughly two miles off of campus. The project is expected to be comprised of roughly 29,000 modules mounted on single-axis trackers.
The installation, which will have 100% of its annual generation purchased by Middlebury, provides a massive step towards the school achieving its Energy2028 initiative, which calls for the College’s use of 100% renewable energy by 2028.
The College meets the other 70% of its electricity needs with electricity generated by its biomass plant, other local solar energy production sites, and power from Green Mountain Power’s grid, which is currently carbon-free, with 68% of generation coming from renewables, on the way to becoming 100 percent renewable by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.