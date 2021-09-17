Sunrise brief: NREL looks at how solar can cut its growing waste problem

Aging solar panels present an opportunity for a circular economy. Analysts at NREL modeled PV recycling strategies and found that current incentives are not well-aligned to drive recycling.
Dominion proposes 1 GW of new Virginia solar + storage by 2023. The utility has proposed 15 new Dominion-owned and 32 new PPA projects, in pursuit of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045.
Sunpower agrees to be Toll Brothers’ exclusive California solar provider. The deal will see SunPower Equinox home solar systems installed on Toll Brothers-built houses in California, with expansion to other states a future possibility.
Skyrocketing energy, carbon prices already make green hydrogen competitive. Gas and electricity prices are opening huge opportunities for solar, renewables, and green hydrogen.
Solar on new-build homes has significantly shorter payback period. A report makes the case for governments to unlock huge rooftop solar potential, citing California’s solar mandate as a shining example.
How long do residential solar inverters last? Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar inverter. In Part 2 of our series, we look at solar inverters.
