Sunrise brief: NREL looks at how solar can cut its growing waste problem

Recycling can keep solar equipment out of landfills when the sun sets on their useful life.

Aging solar panels present an opportunity for a circular economy. Analysts at NREL modeled PV recycling strategies and found that current incentives are not well-aligned to drive recycling.

Dominion proposes 1 GW of new Virginia solar + storage by 2023. The utility has proposed 15 new Dominion-owned and 32 new PPA projects, in pursuit of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Sunpower agrees to be Toll Brothers’ exclusive California solar provider. The deal will see SunPower Equinox home solar systems installed on Toll Brothers-built houses in California, with expansion to other states a future possibility.

Skyrocketing energy, carbon prices already make green hydrogen competitive. Gas and electricity prices are opening huge opportunities for solar, renewables, and green hydrogen.

Solar on new-build homes has significantly shorter payback period. A report makes the case for governments to unlock huge rooftop solar potential, citing California’s solar mandate as a shining example.

How long do residential solar inverters last? Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar inverter. In Part 2 of our series, we look at solar inverters.