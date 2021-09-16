Dominion proposes 1 GW of new Virginia solar + storage by 2023

Dominion Energy Virginia, in its annual clean energy filing with state regulators, has proposed a 1 GW portfolio of new solar and energy storage projects in the state to make progress toward the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which requires that 100% of electricity sales in Virginia come from clean energy sources by 2045.

Specifically, the proposal is divided between what would be Dominion-owned projects, and projects that would sell their generation to Dominion under power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Dominion-owned portion of the proposal comprised of 11 utility-scale solar projects, two small-scale distributed solar projects, one combined solar and storage project, and one stand-alone energy storage project:

Utility-Scale Solar Camellia Solar 20 MW Gloucester County To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy Fountain Creek Solar 80 MW Greensville County Acquired from Clearway Energy Otter Creek Solar 60 MW Mecklenburg County Acquired from Brookfield Renewables Piney Creek Solar 80 MW Halifax County Acquired from Hexagon Energy Quillwort Solar 18 MW Powhatan County Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables Sebera Solar 18 MW Prince George County Acquired from KDC Solar Virginia Solidago Solar 20 MW Isle of Wight County Acquired from Standard Solar Sweet Sue Solar 75 MW King William County Acquired from Invenergy Walnut Solar 150 MW King & Queen County Acquired from a joint venture between Open Road Renewables and Eolian Winterberry Solar 20 MW Gloucester County To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy Winterpock Solar 20 MW Chesterfield County Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables Small-Scale Distributed Solar Black Bear Solar 1.6 MW Buckingham County To be acquired from Hexagon Energy Springfield Solar 2 MW Westmoreland County To be acquired from Hexagon Energy Energy Storage Dry Bridge Storage 20 MW Chesterfield County Acquired from East Point Energy Combined Solar and Storage Dulles Solar and Storage 100 MW Solar & 50 MW Storage Loudoun County Developed by Dominion Energy Virginia Construction of the 15 utility-owned solar and energy storage projects is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 clean energy jobs. The distributed solar projects and the stand-alone energy storage project are expected to be completed in 2022, with the remaining projects planned for completion in 2023. As for the rest of the proposed 1 GW of new generation, Dominion’s PPA section of the proposal includes 32 solar and energy storage projects operated by third-party providers, which were selected through a competitive solicitation process. Dominion shares that, if approved, the proposed projects will add approximately $1.13 to the typical residential customer’s monthly bill.