Dominion proposes 1 GW of new Virginia solar + storage by 2023

The utility has proposed 15 new Dominion-owned and 32 new PPA projects, in pursuit of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Image: Dominion

Share

Dominion Energy Virginia, in its annual clean energy filing with state regulators, has proposed a 1 GW portfolio of new solar and energy storage projects in the state to make progress toward the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which requires that 100% of electricity sales in Virginia come from clean energy sources by 2045.

Specifically, the proposal is divided between what would be Dominion-owned projects, and projects that would sell their generation to Dominion under power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Dominion-owned portion of the proposal comprised of 11 utility-scale solar projects, two small-scale distributed solar projects, one combined solar and storage project, and one stand-alone energy storage project:

Utility-Scale Solar

Camellia Solar

20 MW

Gloucester County

To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy

Fountain Creek Solar

80 MW

Greensville County

Acquired from Clearway Energy

Otter Creek Solar

60 MW

Mecklenburg County

Acquired from Brookfield Renewables

Piney Creek Solar

80 MW

Halifax County

Acquired from Hexagon Energy

Quillwort Solar

18 MW

Powhatan County

Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables

Sebera Solar

18 MW

Prince George County

Acquired from KDC Solar Virginia

Solidago Solar

20 MW

Isle of Wight County

Acquired from Standard Solar

Sweet Sue Solar

75 MW

King William County

Acquired from Invenergy

Walnut Solar

150 MW

King & Queen County

Acquired from a joint venture between Open Road Renewables and Eolian

Winterberry Solar

20 MW

Gloucester County

To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy

Winterpock Solar

20 MW

Chesterfield County

Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables

Small-Scale Distributed Solar

Black Bear Solar

1.6 MW

Buckingham County

To be acquired from Hexagon Energy

Springfield Solar

2 MW

Westmoreland County

To be acquired from Hexagon Energy

Energy Storage

Dry Bridge Storage

20 MW

Chesterfield County

Acquired from East Point Energy

Combined Solar and Storage

Dulles Solar and Storage

100 MW Solar & 50 MW Storage

Loudoun County

Developed by Dominion Energy Virginia

Construction of the 15 utility-owned solar and energy storage projects is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 clean energy jobs. The distributed solar projects and the stand-alone energy storage project are expected to be completed in 2022, with the remaining projects planned for completion in 2023.

As for the rest of the proposed 1 GW of new generation, Dominion’s PPA section of the proposal includes 32 solar and energy storage projects operated by third-party providers, which were selected through a competitive solicitation process.

Dominion shares that, if approved, the proposed projects will add approximately $1.13 to the typical residential customer’s monthly bill.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.