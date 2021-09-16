Dominion proposes 1 GW of new Virginia solar + storage by 2023

Dominion Energy Virginia, in its annual clean energy filing with state regulators, has proposed a 1 GW portfolio of new solar and energy storage projects in the state to make progress toward the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which requires that 100% of electricity sales in Virginia come from clean energy sources by 2045.
Specifically, the proposal is divided between what would be Dominion-owned projects, and projects that would sell their generation to Dominion under power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Dominion-owned portion of the proposal comprised of 11 utility-scale solar projects, two small-scale distributed solar projects, one combined solar and storage project, and one stand-alone energy storage project:
Utility-Scale Solar
Camellia Solar
20 MW
Gloucester County
To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy
Fountain Creek Solar
80 MW
Greensville County
Acquired from Clearway Energy
Otter Creek Solar
60 MW
Mecklenburg County
Acquired from Brookfield Renewables
Piney Creek Solar
80 MW
Halifax County
Acquired from Hexagon Energy
Quillwort Solar
18 MW
Powhatan County
Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables
Sebera Solar
18 MW
Prince George County
Acquired from KDC Solar Virginia
Solidago Solar
20 MW
Isle of Wight County
Acquired from Standard Solar
Sweet Sue Solar
75 MW
King William County
Acquired from Invenergy
Walnut Solar
150 MW
King & Queen County
Acquired from a joint venture between Open Road Renewables and Eolian
Winterberry Solar
20 MW
Gloucester County
To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy
Winterpock Solar
20 MW
Chesterfield County
Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables
Small-Scale Distributed Solar
Black Bear Solar
1.6 MW
Buckingham County
To be acquired from Hexagon Energy
Springfield Solar
2 MW
Westmoreland County
To be acquired from Hexagon Energy
Energy Storage
Dry Bridge Storage
20 MW
Chesterfield County
Acquired from East Point Energy
Combined Solar and Storage
Dulles Solar and Storage
100 MW Solar & 50 MW Storage
Loudoun County
Developed by Dominion Energy Virginia
Construction of the 15 utility-owned solar and energy storage projects is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 clean energy jobs. The distributed solar projects and the stand-alone energy storage project are expected to be completed in 2022, with the remaining projects planned for completion in 2023.
As for the rest of the proposed 1 GW of new generation, Dominion’s PPA section of the proposal includes 32 solar and energy storage projects operated by third-party providers, which were selected through a competitive solicitation process.
Dominion shares that, if approved, the proposed projects will add approximately $1.13 to the typical residential customer’s monthly bill.
