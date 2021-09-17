Dominion asks to add 1 GW of solar and energy storage in Virginia

Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed 15 new solar and energy storage projects as part of its second annual clean energy filing with its regulators.

The proposal includes 11 utility-scale solar projects, two small-scale distributed solar projects, one combined solar and storage project, and one stand-alone energy storage project, which would be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia.

The largest solar project in the package is the 150 MW Walnut Solar array in King and Queen County, east of Richmond. That project was acquired from a joint venture between Open Road Renewables and Eolian.

The proposal also includes power purchase agreements from 32 solar and energy storage projects operated by third-party providers selected through a competitive solicitation process. If approved and in operation, the combined projects would be able to provide more than 1,000 MW of carbon-free electricity.

In a related announcement, East Point Energy, a Virginia-based energy storage developer, sold the Dry Bridge Energy Storage project to Dominion Energy Virginia. Terms were not disclosed.

At 20 MW / 80 MWh, Dry Bridge is expected to be the largest battery energy storage project in the Commonwealth of Virginia when it becomes operational in 2022. The storage project is capable of delivering services that include firming of intermittent renewable energy; grid resilience; and capacity, energy, and ancillary services for the PJM wholesale energy market.