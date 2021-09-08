Sunrise brief: Solar developers beware! Congress could revoke a key tax credit

Solar developers beware: Congress could revoke a key tax credit. Up to now, few solar developers have been aware of this wolf in sheep’s clothing.

New York community solar proposal “solving a problem that’s already been solved”. National Grid and NYSERDA filed a petition with state regulators that would significantly change the opt-out community solar program structure.

Here’s how you can help bring emergency solar to New Orleans. The Footprint Project is seeking hardware and monetary donations to construct solar power plus energy storage mobile microgrids in New Orleans.

Canadian Solar unit sells stake in California energy storage project. The Crimson storage project is the company’s first stand-alone storage project and holds two offtake contracts with local utilities.

Labs to explore solar, wind, and storage synergies at FlexPower facility. The hybrid facility will test solar and wind energy working in tandem, as well as various energy storage and control technologies.

Moss Landing energy storage facility knocked offline after batteries overheat. The impacted facility went online in December 2020 and features lithium-ion batteries from LG Energy Solution.

OYA begins work on 140 MW New York community solar. The company plans to bring 140 MW of community solar online by the end of 2022, and has signed an agreement to bring as much as 240 MW to the state in the coming years.

Briggs & Stratton acquires energy storage provider SimpliPhi Power. SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures battery-based storage equipment using lithium ferrous phosphate battery cell chemistry.

Ingeteam supplies inverters for 350 MW of solar projects. The company supplied its power station, which integrates a 3.28 MW solar PV inverter, a pad mounted medium voltage transformer, an auxiliary services transformer and a low voltage panel.