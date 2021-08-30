Sunrise brief: What we know about the grid failure impacting New Orleans

PPA signed for output from 127 MW Pennsylvania solar facility. The agreement with Competitive Power Ventures marks Norway-based Hydro’s first long-term energy contract in the United States.
Grid failures cut electric power to New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Ida. All transmission lines to the city were affected, and officials scrambled to provide power for the city’s water and sewer systems.
SolSmart targets pricey solar soft-costs. Inefficient permitting alone can add $1 per watt to project costs, so SolSmart aims to help local governments reduce soft costs.
The world’s largest solar power stations. In a series of articles pv magazine identifies the largest solar power stations operating in the world today. Here, we look at the largest stations in 2019.
Startup Sunday: EightTwenty shines light on Oklahoma solar. Also starting up: Watts Battery joins accelerator program, and an autonomous solar plane with a wingspan larger than a 747 takes flight.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.