Sunrise brief: What we know about the grid failure impacting New Orleans

PPA signed for output from 127 MW Pennsylvania solar facility. The agreement with Competitive Power Ventures marks Norway-based Hydro’s first long-term energy contract in the United States.

Grid failures cut electric power to New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Ida. All transmission lines to the city were affected, and officials scrambled to provide power for the city’s water and sewer systems.

SolSmart targets pricey solar soft-costs. Inefficient permitting alone can add $1 per watt to project costs, so SolSmart aims to help local governments reduce soft costs.

The world’s largest solar power stations. In a series of articles pv magazine identifies the largest solar power stations operating in the world today. Here, we look at the largest stations in 2019.

Startup Sunday: EightTwenty shines light on Oklahoma solar. Also starting up: Watts Battery joins accelerator program, and an autonomous solar plane with a wingspan larger than a 747 takes flight.