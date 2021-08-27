Sunrise brief: Vote Solar’s Adam Browning talks with pv magazine about the industry he helped shape

‘Advocacy needs a seat at the table’: Adam Browning reflects on 20 years of solar work. The co-founder of Vote Solar sits down with pv magazine to reflect on the organization’s creation, accomplishments, and why he’s confident it will flourish without him.

Opening salvos are fired as the battle over solar safeguards heats up. The governments of Mexico, Malaysia, and Turkey, along with the SEIA, NextEra Energy Resources, REC Americas, and others, are chiming in to have a say in the recently reignited debate.

SolSmart targets pricey solar soft-costs. Inefficient permitting alone can add $1 per watt to project costs, so SolSmart aims to help local governments reduce soft costs.

Watch: Gravity-based renewable energy storage tower for grid-scale operations. Energy Vault secured $100 million in Series C funding for its EVx tower, which stores gravitational potential energy for grid dispatch.

Grid-forming inverters enter prime time with DOE funding. As fossil generators are phased out, grid-forming inverters will need to be phased in so that the grid can be restarted after any blackout.

Dynamic Energy starts work on 6.6 MW commercial solar project in Maine. Energy from the array will power grocery stores operated by Albertsons. The commercial-scale project is one of the state’s largest.

JinkoSolar unveils details of its TopCon 620 W bifacial solar panel. The Tiger Neo panel has a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.1% and a temperature coefficient is -0.30% per Celsius degree.