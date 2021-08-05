Sunrise brief: Big financial win means more clean energy investments from NY Green Bank

This Nexamp solar farm in Gloversville is one of 23 community solar projects in New York that will provide clean energy credits to Walmart.

NY Green Bank attracts $314m investment from Bank of America. The backing will allow the bank to reinvest capital into new projects at a faster rate by making the additional financing available to more projects.

U.S. to net-zero carbon by 2050 will be a steep climb. Worley and Princeton estimated that the U.S. would need to build 800 MW of solar every week for the next 30 years to achieve carbon neutrality.

BlueWave Solar partners with Laketricity to develop floating solar projects. The joint venture aims to develop floatovoltaic projects, first in Massachusetts and then across New England. Other projects are already proving the concept.

Researchers develop a novel design for agrivoltaics. The design uses metal brackets as mounting structures, conventional solar panels, and a grooved glass plate placed between the solar panels. System costs would be around $847/kW.

New York adds $52.5 million in community solar incentives for low-income residents. The program includes low-to-moderate-income subscribers, affordable housing providers, and organizations working with disadvantaged communities.

People on the Move: Nexamp, TerraWatt Infrastructure, NRECA, and more. Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

