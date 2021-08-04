People on the Move: Nexamp, TerraWatt Infrastructure, NRECA, and more

Nexamp named Chris Clark as chief development officer. Clark has been with Nexamp for more than a dozen years, most recently as SVP of business development.

EV infrastructure finance company TeraWatt Infrastructure named West Owens as SVP of finance and structuring and David Schlosberg as VP of solutions. Owens will be responsible for setting the capital strategy and execution for TeraWatt, including creating deal structures, nurturing relationships with and managing investors, and building out a financing platform. He previously was VP of structured finance at SolarCity and also served as CFO and COO at Advanced Microgrid Solutions. Schlosberg will spearhead the definition and development of custom charging energy solutions for TeraWatt’s customers. Previously, he served as the head of eMobility energy services for Enel X North America. Prior to that, he was a principal energy market analyst within Google’s Access & Energy division and held project development and regulatory affairs roles at BrightSource Energy.

PosiGen named Naren Yendluri as chief technology officer. Yendluri has held several leaderships positions at Hewlett Packard, Autodesk, and most recently as SVP of engineering and technology at Sunrun.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association named Hill Thomas as VP of legislative affairs. Thomas previously served as NRECA’s legislative affairs director. Before joining NRECA, he served on the congressional staffs for Reps. John Barrow and Gwen Graham.

Sponsored: Renewables Program Manager, Jersey City, NJ

As Renewables Program Manager you will be tasked with Construction and Project Management in the Renewables sector, expanding the clients’ service area and responsible for leaderships, management, and development of this practice while growing market share. You will be responsible for the full lifecycle of utility scale projects working directly with renewables clients to develop relationships and help the firm further grow its practice in this area. You will have experience with PV and battery/energy storage, early project development processes, strong understanding of permitting requirements, and managing a portfolio of projects that span one or more clients.

Additionally you will provide status reporting regarding project milestones, deliverables, dependencies, risks and issues, communicating across leadership, influence and gain buy‐in from stakeholders, executives, team members, and peers, provide oversight and monitoring of project and project scope with project managers, and engineers. You will coordinate work efforts and review work performed, schedule and manage for integration of quality management during all phases of a project, and provide project and personnel safety and continuous integration of safety policies and practices during all phases of the project.

You will also oversee project staffing and identify and market additional business opportunities with key clients.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Construction Management

10+ years of experience in Construction/Project Management in the renewables sector, with 6+ years in a key leadership position

Strong understanding of engineering design, procurement, and construction (EPC) practices and procedures.

Strong Utility Scale Solar experience

Understanding of Renewables Permitting Requirements

Entrepreneurial with a well‐rounded business perspective

Open to Travel, as required for the position

