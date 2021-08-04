Sunrise brief: Bill would expand ITC to include integrated solar roofs

After a solar generator caused a house fire, American Family wants Amazon to pay. Courts have ruled both ways on whether the online retailing platform can be held liable for selling products that cause damage.

Who is working against distributed solar: National actors. A new report explores who has been behind efforts to curb distributed energy and solar deployment on both a state and national level.

Walmart signs on as anchor tenant for New York community solar. Nexamp is developing the nearly two dozen solar projects across the Empire State.

Crystal arrangement results in 1,000x more power from ferroelectric solar cells. Researchers discovered a ferroelectric crystal lattice that increases a solar cell’s photovoltaic effect by a factor of 1,000.

Bill would expand the ITC to include integrated solar roofs. The RAISE the Roof Act would allow the entirety of an integrated solar roof to be covered by the investment tax credit.

Invenergy boosts battery energy storage component in Wisconsin solar project. The Paris Solar Energy Center was approved by regulators, but the developer is now asking to increase the storage total to 110 MW.

Illinois reduces power HOAs have over distributed solar projects. Community associations can no longer determine where an installation goes and have to rule on all applications within 75 days of filing, thanks to the passage of HB 644.

SunPower added 13,000 solar customers, looks to strong growth in the third quarter. The company said it expects volume and margin improvements in its residential business to continue, with Q3 volume expected to top 40% compared with 2020.

Solar 101: Go solar, but go with your eyes open. Solar is uniquely virtuous among energy industries. But like all industries, consumers need to pay close attention to protect themselves.