Sunrise brief: Senate votes to advance a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Senate votes to move forward on $1 trillion infrastructure bill. If enacted, the measure would be the largest infusion of federal money into the public works system in more than a decade.

New Jersey regulators vote to offer new net metering incentives. The Successor Solar Incentive Program emerged from a mandate to replace the state’s existing solar program.

Massive gearless dual-axis solar tracker achieves patent. Mechatron Solar has received a U.S. patent for its dual-axis tracker that utilizes a gearless structure for reliability in varied climates.

Grid-interactive efficient buildings may unlock energy savings, reduce carbon emissions. The U.S. could save $18 billion in power costs by 2030 by integrating grid-interactive efficient buildings, also known as GEBs.

WAAREE Energies supplies modules for massive California solar project. The company delivered 300+ MW of 385Wp and 390Wp Mono PERC Solar PV modules for installation at the Aquamarine solar project.

People on the Move: 8Minute Solar, Romeo Power, Mosaic, Li-Cycle Corp., and more. Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

California CCAs contract for 778 MW of solar. Almost all of the new capacity has yet to be built, with the new contracts putting Central Coast Community Energy, Silicon Valley Clean Energy total joint signings well over 1 GW.