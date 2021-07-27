Sunrise brief: Sunnova expands the reach of solar and distributed energy for grid support

Sunnova and SolarEdge partner to provide grid support services in New England. The two will provide voltage support for utility National Grid in a move to show that distributed resources can unlock additional value to ratepayers.

Tesla deployed 1.72 GWh of energy storage and 177 MW of solar energy in the first half. Tesla said it is working to improve its Solar Roof installation capabilities and reducing the installation time “dramatically.”

FPL’s ‘community solar’ program reaches its subscription limit. A year after its launch, the residential portion of SolarTogether joins commercial, industrial, and government portions in being fully subscribed, with the waiting list also at 100% capacity.

UK government launches competition to spur long-duration energy storage innovation. New tech which can store power for longer than four hours can secure funds toward demonstrator project costs.

Two Midwest states look to expand community solar. Michigan and Wisconsin have both introduced community solar legislation, banking on the success that neighboring Minnesota has had with community installations.