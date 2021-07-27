250 MW solar project proposed in Wyoming

Legend Services, Inc, an oil & gas and industrial services company based out of Rock Springs, Wyoming, has submitted a proposal for what would be, by far, the largest solar installation in the state.

The proposal is for a 250 MW installation set to be constructed in Riverton, which is located on the Wind River Reservation in the central/western part of the state.

The project would cost $250 million, according to the proposal from Legend, which would include the wages for the 300 full-time construction, 25 technician, five full-time electrical engineer, and five security personnel jobs that the project would create. According to the developer, the positions are all intended to be filled by the local workforce.

Legend has begun working with the Department of Environmental Quality to secure the permits necessary to initiate the project and, if approved, project completion is scheduled to take two years.

Legend also shares that it is working on other solar projects in different areas of Wyoming, with a company representative telling local press that “The country is developing, and I think we need to develop with it and bring green power to the state.”

If bringing green power to the state is the goal, then this project is certainly a significant start, as its 250 MW of proposed capacity is nearly double the state’s entire installed solar capacity to date, which sits at just under 140 MW. SEIA projects the state to add just over 150 MW of capacity in the next five years, so the approval of this project would dramatically shift the outlook for the state’s solar deployment.