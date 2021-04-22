Lending platform Mosaic adds $1.5 billion multi-year loan program

Lending platform Mosaic announced an additional multi-year loan purchase program for around $1.5 billion with what it said was a global investment firm.
The investment is in addition to a separate $1.5 billion, multi-year loan purchase program with Congressional Bank announced on April 14. That program gives Mosaic access to Congressional Bank’s subsidiary, Alliance partners, the asset manager to BancAlliance, a network of more than 260 community banks nationwide.
The new financing partnerships are expected to help more than 100,000 homeowners afford sustainable energy and home improvement projects.
Earlier, Mosaic announced a $331 million securitization of its residential solar loans, its ninth loan securitization to date. The securitization was priced at a weighted average yield of 2.0% and was inside of 100 basis points.
