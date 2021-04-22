Solar gains a toehold at an iconic Oil Patch crossroads

Deep in the heart of the Oil Patch, Getka Group said it plans to build up to a 40 MW solar generation facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, to power mobile data centers, terminal operations, and oil pipelines.

Cushing is home to one of the world’s largest oil-storage tank farms, with a working capacity of more than 10% of total U.S. storage. It is also the delivery and pricing point for West Texas Intermediate crude oil future contracts, a global benchmark.

The solar generation will initially power Plexus industrial data centers, which deliver off-grid power and data center services for the energy and technology sectors. The system will also supply power to Getka’s planned terminal expansion in Cushing, which the company said will include tank designs to minimize and capture emissions and will use solar power for terminal operations.

Getka said it plans to reduce so-called avoidable emissions through renewable energy and operational processes, working toward zero emissions for its oil and refined-products terminals.

Based in Tulsa, Getka Group is focused on upstream mineral production, acquisitions and operations, asset development, pipeline and terminal infrastructure, as well as alternative and renewable energy operations. Getka recently launched a solar division and said it is developing megawatt-scale solar facilities in the U.S. and Europe.