OMCO Solar to provide 15 MW of trackers to Arkansas projects

OMCO Solar, through its partnership with Arkansas-based Entegrity Energy Partners, said it will supply 15 MW worth of trackers for solar projects across the state.

This is not OMCO Solar’s first project partnership with Entegrity; the two previously teamed up on a 1.36 MW co-located solar array for two Arkansas school districts.

OMCO Solar said its ORIGIN tracker offers unique benefits for project developers and installers in both design and cost. OMCO boasts that the tracker allows for long module rows, up to 120 modules, and minimized gaps over posts, between modules and at row ends. The company also manufactures its own torque tubes, which allows for domestic control of the supply chain and reduced distribution costs. Since torque tubes can be among of the most expensive pieces of a tracker system, OMCO said that its tubes have saved up to 25% of the tracker cost in some cases.

OMCO Solar and its ORIGIN tracker has been specified for more than 30 projects across the U.S. since 2019. Worldwide, the company has delivered roughly 8 GW of solar mounting structures.