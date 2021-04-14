Walmart adds 6.5 MW of rooftop and canopy parking solar to California stores

Sol Systems said it completed solar energy systems totaling 6.5 MW at seven Walmart stores in California.

The portfolio includes a mixture of solar energy systems installed on rooftops and parking lot carports. Total development cost was around $10 million, and Bank of America served as a tax equity partner. The retail outlets will take all of the energy. Interconnection approvals involved four separate utilities.

The fixed-axis solar arrays will power stores in Burbank, Calexico, North Highlands, Perris, Placerville, Sacramento, and Wasco. The portfolio was developed by Sol Customer Solutions, a unit of Sol Systems, a joint-venture with global infrastructure investment firm Capital Dynamics. REC was the construction subcontractor.

The projects began construction in 2020. Sol Systems said it developed and financed more than 200 MW of solar energy last year.