Energy transition jobs: KKR, SunPower, ConnectDER, and more

Global investment firm KKR announced three appointments to its Global Infrastructure team. It said energy transition industry veterans Tim Short and Benoit Allehaut joined the firm as managing directors and Benjamin Droz as a principal. The three will focus on sourcing renewable energy and energy transition investments in North America. All three joined KKR from Capital Dynamics, where Short and Allehaut served as managing directors of the firm’s dedicated Clean Energy Infrastructure team, and Droz served as a VP.

SunPower Corp. hired Regan MacPherson as executive VP and chief legal officer. She brings more than 20 years of legal expertise to SunPower, including work in corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities and transactional work, and managing legal risk while achieving business objectives. MacPherson replaces Ken Mahaffey who left the company to pursue other opportunities.

ConnectDER hired Akash Dani as the company’s VP of product delivery and customer programs. He will work to expand and maximize the efficiency of ConnectDER’s manufacturing and supply chain operations while ensuring that customer deployments continue to meet a high standard. He earlier held roles with Landis+Gyr, including as its senior director of product management. Before that, he worked as lead project engineer for Itron, Inc., a firm that develops smart networks for utilities.

Edison Energy, a unit of utility holding company Edison International, launched a new Electric Transportation Practice. Meghan Weinman, who previously led transportation electrification strategy at Puget Sound Energy, will head the new practice. She will work with Bill Kenworthy, new VP of energy optimization, and Emily Williams, VP of strategy and sustainability, to integrate and expand the firm’s EV offering.

Lithium battery maker RELiON Battery named Eric Lindquist as the company’s COO, a new executive management role. Lindquist previously was CEO of Edco Enterprises and president of Entropy Solutions. Earlier in his career, Lindquist held roles at Polaris Inc., Nike, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

Send your job-related news to david.wagman@pvmagazine.com.