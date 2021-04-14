Hawaii lawmakers vote to slash solar credits as the state looks to prop up its budget

State senators in Hawaii voted April 13 on a bill to cut the cap for residential solar tax credits from $5,000 to $2,500. The bill also cuts the cap for commercial property owners from $500,000 to $250,000.
Solar advocates said the measure will hurt the state’s economy and make it harder to achieve its clean energy goals.
A Senate committee added language to cut the renewable energy credit to an unrelated film tax credit bill, House Bill 1174. Solar advocates said the language was added without notice or outreach to Hawaii’s clean energy sector.
“Now is not the time just as we are trying to pull ourselves off the mat from the Covid- 19 pandemic,” Rocky Mould, executive director of the Hawaii Solar Energy Association, was quoted as saying.
Solar installation companies employ about 2,500 people statewide, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. The state has around 1,400 MW of installed solar capacity, which accounts for around 15% of the state’s electricity demand.
The vote in the state Senate comes as lawmakers look to bolster the state budget. Tax revenues have fallen during the pandemic. Mould said the state would gain about $18 million in tax revenue by cutting the solar benefit, but added that the taxable economic activity from rooftop PV “far exceeds this amount.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.